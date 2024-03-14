WION Business Wrap | Adidas' historic loss, India's economic surge and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

IBM announces job cuts amidst AI integration: Report

Following a seven-minute meeting, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) disclosed plans for layoffs within its marketing and communications division, leaving employees grappling with uncertainty.

Byju's Regulatory Scrutiny: Auditors accused of 'gross negligence' amid doubts on financial integrity

Amid escalating regulatory scrutiny, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has called out the auditors of edtech giant Byju's for "gross negligence," igniting concerns over financial integrity.

India's economic surge echoes mid-2000s boom, says Morgan Stanley report

Echoing the vibrancy of India's economic boom during the mid-2000s, a recent report by Morgan Stanley highlights striking parallels between then and now, attributing the current surge to a strong investment trajectory.

Israeli parliament approves amended 2024 budget, prioritising funding for Gaza war

The Israeli parliament has approved an amended 2024 state budget, allocating funds towards sustaining Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. This decision comes as the conflict with the Islamist Palestinian group extends into its sixth month.

Brazil shifts focus to new markets amid EU deadlock

Amid stalled trade negotiations between the Mercosur bloc and the European Union (EU), Brazil is planning to expand its agricultural exports to India and Africa.

Adidas reports first annual loss in over 30 years amid North American sales warning

German sportswear giant Adidas revealed its first annual loss in more than three decades, citing challenges in the North American market and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Europe aviation regulator prepared to halt Boeing approval amid safety concerns

Amid mounting safety concerns regarding Boeing's aircraft production, Europe's aviation regulatory body, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has signalled that it could suspend its indirect approval of Boeing's jet production if deemed necessary.

Delta Air Lines to resume flights to Tel Aviv in June

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to resume daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv, starting June 7.

How Biden administration aims to tackle Chinese EV competition