Delta Air Lines to resume flights to Tel Aviv in June

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to resume daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv, starting June 7.

This follows an extensive security assessment by the airline and makes Delta the second major US carrier to restart flights to Israel after the Hamas attack in October 2023.

United Airlines previously resumed flights from Newark to Tel Aviv earlier this month, but hasn't announced plans for restarting flights from other US cities until fall.

Delta's new route will offer about 2,000 seats weekly from New York to Israel, and the airline said it's "closely monitoring the situation in Israel".

The restart of flights by major US carriers is seen as a potential turning point for travel to Israel, which had suffered due to security concerns following the Hamas attacks and Israeli retaliation.

Before the October incident, United Airlines operated four daily flights directly to Tel Aviv from various US cities.

The airline has stated that it will evaluate resuming flights from those locations in the fall.

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean, and Air France are among the numerous carriers that have already started operating again to Tel Aviv.

American Airlines, on the other hand, has extended its suspension of flights to Israel until October 28th. Lawmakers had previously urged airlines to resume flights as soon as possible.