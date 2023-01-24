Who are the world’s biggest workaholics?

Who comes to mind when you think about intense workers with long hours without regular breaks? The most likely image would be Japanese, Chinese, Indians or Americans. But, the findings of a survey from Health Insurer Bupa Global might surprise you.

The survey found that executives in France binge-work the most. Nearly 40 per cent of French executives and leaders who participated in the recent poll admitted to working intense, long hours without taking regular breaks which is also above the 25 per cent global average and against the country’s workplace policies and lifestyle.

The latest poll also shows a different working culture emerges in the nation known for its wine, cheese and fine dining. It also found that long working hours make French workers the most anxious about their work performance.

The French have the most anxiety about their organisations' ability to weather the current economic instability, along with a reluctance to work remotely compared to their global peers. The survey also says binge working was more common among executives who went into the office full-time than those who worked remotely.

This also stands in contrast to Paris’ laws. Indeed, to facilitate a work-life balance, France became the first European nation to apply a law regarding the ‘Right to Disconnect’ in 2017, which requires organisations to prohibit emails, calls or other workplace encroachments after certain hours.

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: Belgian civil servants get the right to disconnect

“This combination of external economic pressures and tendency to take responsibilities upon themselves could contribute to French executives binge working the most,” Anthony Cabrelli, Managing Director of Bupa Global, told Bloomberg.

Bupa Global serves expatriates, executives and other high-net-worth individuals. The survey considered the views of 2,439 high-net-worth individuals across eight regions. Meanwhile, most blue-collar and service workers only work 35 hours per week, and August is largely for summer vacations.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE