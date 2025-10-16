Which mutual funds are accepting investments in Silver ETF FoFs?

Several firms running mutual funds have suspended silver exchange-traded funds, which were launched in 2022. Silver ETF Fund of Funds (FoFs) were suspended amid liquidity issues in the physical silver market.

Till October 15, 2025, at least eight major mutual fund houses have suspended fresh lump-sum investments and switch-ins in their Silver ETF FoFs, reported Moneycontrol.com.

Many have stopped, but some are still allowing the Systematic Investment Plan.

Here are the funds that have suspended fresh lump sum investments. They are: Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, and Groww Mutual Fund. These funds have also suspended switch-in transactions. They are, however, continuing to allow SIP investments in both existing and new investors.

Money Control reported that funds like Tata Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF have suspended all new investments from October 14 and October 15.

HDFC Mutual Fund, meanwhile, has restricted investments to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per PAN per day.

Which funds are open for investments?

Axis Silver FoF, DSP Silver ETF FoF, Nippon India Silver ETF FoF, and Zerodha Silver ETF FoF are still open for investments.



Those who have already invested in silver FoF units don't have any cause for concern.