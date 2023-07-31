U.S. to transform cold war sites into largest solar power project

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has made a groundbreaking announcement, envisioning the transformation of once-secret lands into clean energy powerhouses. These sites, which were previously utilized for developing atomic bombs, are now poised to play a vital role in fostering clean energy initiatives across the United States.

The DOE has identified approximately 70,000 acres (283 square kilometers) of property across five states, most of which serves as a buffer for national security purposes. These lands have the potential to serve as hosts for renewable energy projects such as solar, wind, and nuclear power. This ambitious plan aligns with America's commitment to advancing towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm presented the groundbreaking 'cleanup to clean energy' plan, aligning with President Joe Biden's ambitious clean electricity goals. Secretary Granholm reassured the public about the safety of these lands, emphasizing that they are now fully clean and ready for redevelopment.

Experienced developers supporting at least 200 megawatts of clean electricity generation are poised to bring about a revolutionary transformation in the nation's energy landscape through this initiative.

"These sites are all safe now, completely clean, and ready for redevelopment," said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at a press conference in Washington, D.C., held at her department's headquarters.

Hanford's transformation: from nuclear legacy to clean energy

During the 1940s, the United States government established Hanford and other complexes as part of the Manhattan Project to produce plutonium and uranium for atomic weapons.

Currently, Hanford is no longer operational, and the comprehensive decontamination of the entire site, plagued with highly radioactive waste leaks and other contamination, has already incurred billions of dollars in expenses. The ongoing cleanup efforts are expected to continue for several more years.

While there are no immediate details about the specific locations or timelines of potential developments, the initiative holds the promise of transforming these once-secret lands into significant contributors to clean energy generation.

Furthermore, amidst Hanford's continuous decontamination efforts to address highly radioactive waste and pollution, the ultimate mission remains crystal clear: harnessing the potential of solar, wind, and advanced nuclear technology to pave the path for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable America.

The Department of Energy's 'cleanup to clean energy' plan not only echoes historical significance but also perfectly aligns with environmental goals, propelling the nation towards the momentous achievement of a grid powered entirely by clean energy by 2035.

(Inputs from Reuters)