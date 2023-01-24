US Justice department to sue Google for the second time: Report

As per a report the United States Justice Department (DoJ) is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's Google regarding the platform's dominance over the digital advertising market.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the case is expected to be filed in a federal court before the end of this week.

Watch | Google announces job cuts, CEO says 'I take full responsibility for decisions that led us here'

As per AFP, the lawsuit alleging violation of antitrust laws, which relate to how a tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance, will be the second federal complaint filed against the search giant. The previous lawsuit which focuses on Google's monopoly in the search was filed in 2020 and is scheduled to go to trial in September of this year.

Also read | Google to cooperate with India antitrust watchdog after Android ruling

It would also be the fifth lawsuit challenging Google's business practices in the US. Apart from the two cases by the US DoJ, state attorney generals have filed three separate suits, alleging domination of the online search market, advertising technology and apps on the Android mobile platform; all in violation of antitrust laws.

Google is currently the number one player in the $278.6 billion digital-ad market in the United States and controls most of the technology used to "buy, sell and serve online advertising."

Also read | Is more trouble brewing? Big tech firms back Google in a key lawsuit

The latest lawsuit, as per Reuters, is expected to "take an aim at" the search platform's advertising business, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Google's revenue.

Google has previously argued that the ad tech system was a crowded and competitive one and had pointed at its competition with Facebook Inc, AT&T, Comcast and others.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE