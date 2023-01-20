Is more trouble brewing? Big tech firms back Google in a key lawsuit

Meta, Microsoft, Twitter and other tech firms have backed Google in the internet giant's defence in a key Supreme Court case. These big tech companies have filed a series of briefs on how a broad ruling could harm their business and offerings.

In the Gonzalez versus Google case, the question is, should tech firms face lawsuits for content from their users? The key lawsuit also questions whether businesses should be held accountable for the content they suggest to consumers. Large IT firms have urged the apex court to consider the case carefully.

Under a 1996 statute known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, companies are protected against user content, including comments, reviews and advertisements.

The Supreme Court is considering whether it is time to narrow down the law, framed when the internet was not a central part of daily life as it is today.

On February 21, the court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case.

The petitioners are a family of an American woman who died in an ISIS attack in 2015. They allege that Alphabet's Google, which owns YouTube, is to blame for the algorithm suggesting videos, including those encouraging radicalisation.

Major setback for Google in India as top court rejects Google's challenge

Advocates for children's online safety, such as Fairplay and Common Sense Media, supported the Gonzalez family in their lawsuit against the internet giant. They said the tech industry should be held accountable for how their products might endanger kids.

Gonzalez was also partially supported by the US government, which argued that, in some cases, social media platforms should be held accountable for encouraging hate speech.

Meta predicts the lawsuit would compel businesses to remove more content, including topics of public importance, to avoid any unnecessary legal trouble.

A sweeping decision, according to Microsoft, could have "devastating and disruptive ramifications".

Twitter said algorithms help the organisation of content by making the web user-friendly.

Separately, the court will decide on Friday whether to take up two more section 230-related cases.

In Texas and Florida, new laws that penalise digital companies for removing political speech on their platforms are being challenged by the cases.