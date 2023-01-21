Google to cooperate with India antitrust watchdog after Android ruling

Google on Friday (January 20) vowed to cooperate with India's competition authority after the nation's Supreme Court's decision on the Google-CCI order. Google said that it is reviewing the details of the decision.

The Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling said that the new antitrust order to change how Google markets its Android platform.

After the order, Google warned that Android phones will become more expensive in India because of the CCI ruling and also pose security threats to users.

CCI also imposed a fine of $161 million on Google in October last year for exploiting its dominant position in Android. Fine was also imposed on the company for abusing its power through Play Store.

The issue reached the Indian court and the Supreme Court upheld stringent antitrust directives forcing the US firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.

CCI had asked the tech giant to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps as the tech company licenses its Android system to smartphone makers.

Experts argued that Google's imposition of restrictions is anti-competitive, for example, mandatory pre-installation of its apps.

Google lost a challenge in the court on Thursday to block the CCI directives, getting seven days to comply. The move will force the company to make changes to how it strikes agreements with device makers who use its free, open-source Android platform.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to the news agency Reuters: "We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward."

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday's decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

