Union Budget 2023-24: National Digital Library for kids, AI centres in top educational institutions

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday (February 1) that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility.

During her address in the Parliament, Sitharaman said that states will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.

The finance minister also mentioned that the central government will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students. For the unversed, the Eklavya Model Residential School is a scheme launched by the Indian government for model residential schools, specifically for Scheduled Tribes across India.

Sitharaman announced that for realising the vision of "Make AI in India" and "Make AI work for India", three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions.

She also mentioned that to empower our youth and help the Amrit Peedhi realise their dreams, the government has formulated a National Education Policy - and one focus of this policy is skilling youths by adopting economic policies that facilitate job creation.

