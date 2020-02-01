Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman's key announcements on climate change

2010s hottest decade in history, UN says as emissions rise again Photograph:( AFP )
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the second time in her tenure on Saturday.
In her speech she said, ''clean air is a matter of concern in large cities, propose to encourage states to formulate and implement plans to ensure clean air''.
She made several announcements for the environment and climate change.
Key Highlights:
*Rs 4,400 crore allocated for the 'Clean Air policy'. In this, the focus will be on those cities that have a population of one million.
*India's commitment towards tackling climate change made in Paris conference kick-starts from January 1, 2021.
*PM KUSUM to be expanded to provide 2 million farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.
* Sitharaman allocated Rs 2,955 crores to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change which was roughly 10 per cent more than the previous Budgets.
* Out of this, pollution control got a fresh budget of Rs 460 crores, which includes multiple initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).