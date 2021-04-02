UK's richest woman Denise Coates takes home record £469 million pay packet

Joint Chief Executive of online gambling company Bet365, Denise Coates was paid a total of £421 million last year, newly-released annual accounts for the gambling firm reveal.

The 53-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Bet365 Group Ltd. pocketed 468.9 million pounds ($648 million) in pay and dividends, almost 50% more than a year earlier, according to a filing from the online bookmaker.

Coates' mega pay package means she took home 3,126 times more than the UK Prime Minister, who earns around £150,000.

She founded the online gambling company in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent after spotting the potential of internet betting to revolutionise the industry.

Coates, already Britain's highest-paid boss, saw her package increase from £277m the year before.

The privately held Bet365 is jointly owned by Denise Coates and members of her family, including Brother John, the joint CEO, and father Peter, who chairs the firm.

Bet365 also owns soccer club Stoke City, which made a loss of 8.7 million pounds following its relegation to the second-tier Championship in the 2017-18 season.

