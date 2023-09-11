Uber expanding beyond rides, deliveries with 'chore' service: Report

Uber Technologies Inc. is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new service, internally known as "Chore" which resembles TaskRabbit and offers app users the ability to hire individuals for various tasks beyond just driving and deliveries. Bloomberg reported that hidden code strings within Uber's iPhone app have revealed the existence of a potential new service called "Chore."

According to the code, which was found out by developer Steve Moser who shared the information with Bloomberg News, users will have the option to hire a "tasker" for a minimum duration of one hour. When using the app, customers will be prompted to specify the nature of the task, estimate its duration, and select a preferred arrival time for the tasker.

Requesting services via app

Just like ordering a ride or food delivery through Uber's app, users will need to provide the task's address, review their request details, and then press a button to submit the request. The app will calculate the cost based on the estimated time required to complete the task.

While the code does not specify examples of chores. Similar services like TaskRabbit Inc. and Angi Inc. already offer a wide range of tasks. It includes TV mounting, appliance repair, cleaning, moving assistance, and furniture assembly.

Uber's response

Uber has not officially commented on these code findings. It's important to note that the development of "Chore" is still reportedly in its early stages, and there is no guarantee that Uber will ultimately launch this service or provide a timeline for its potential release.

The company often tests new features in select regions before rolling them out globally.

Expanding into tasking

Entering the tasking market would represent a significant expansion for Uber.

While the company achieved its first-ever operating profit in the last quarter and experienced a 14 percent increase in sales, this growth rate was the slowest since Q1 2021.

As a result, Uber is exploring new avenues for growth and additional revenue streams.

In the past, the ride-hailing giant experimented with services like "Errands," offering assistance with tasks such as flower delivery and online order returns.

AI chatbot

In addition to the "Chore" service, previous code findings have also hinted at Uber's work on an AI-powered chatbot to enhance and expedite the ordering process within Uber Eats. These initiatives reflect Uber's ongoing efforts to diversify its offerings and find new ways to engage its customer base.