Twitter rebrands to 'X' as Musk bids adieu to blue bird once synonymous with microblogging

It's official: Twitter has been officially renamed to 'X' on Monday (July 24). This comes after the owner of the microblogging website Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the social media platform would undergo a transformation in its branding.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk had said.

Musk bid farewell to its bird logo, the symbol that represented the platform for many years. According to media reports, Twitter's initial avian branding was a result of the company acquiring a stock symbol featuring a cheerful, light blue bird for a mere $15.

The website has now adopted a minimalist black background with a white X as the new logo.

Also Read | Woman pees on floor of plane, alleges airline did not let her use washroom

Musk revealed that with the platform's new identity, posts would now be referred to as "an X," perhaps a glimpse into the future language of the reimagined social media experience.

Twitter owner updated his profile picture with the new logo, describing it as "minimalist art deco". He changed his Twitter bio to "X.com," symbolising the transformation of the platform.

The platform now aims to transcend beyond a traditional social media hub, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI to facilitate seamless audio, video, messaging, and mobile payments.

Also Read | New Zealand justice minister resigns after crashing car under alcohol's influence

Linda Yaccarino, who was poached from NBCUniversal to lead Twitter as the CEO, expressed her enthusiasm about the platform's boundless potential to create a global marketplace for "ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

On a late Sunday night, Yaccarino excitedly shared the company's fresh logo and wrote, "X is here! Let's do this," signaling the start of a new journey.

Revenue streams

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter faced a significant decline in its advertising business due to internal turmoil and changes in content moderation.

As a result, the company pivoted towards introducing payments and commerce functionalities, with an eye on generating fresh revenue streams. The objective was to not only restore the platform's financial stability but also enhance user engagement and interactivity.

Watch | Israelis protest ahead of key parliament vote | Kiri Allan quits cabinet

As Twitter's transformation unfolds, Facebook's parent company, Meta, entered the scene with its text-based platform named Threads.

With a user base potentially reaching 150 million, Meta attempted to compete in the evolving landscape of social media. However, initial data suggested that user engagement on Threads had experienced a significant decline since its launch.