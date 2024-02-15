Trian fund management criticises Disney's investment plans in proxy battle

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has lambasted Walt Disney's investment strategies, labeling them as a "spaghetti against the wall plan."

In a letter addressed to the shareholders of the entertainment giant on Monday, Trian criticised Disney's approach to its investments, signaling a contentious stance in the ongoing proxy battle between the two parties.

The critique comes as Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, announced a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," and revealed plans to introduce a flagship ESPN sports streaming service.

Trian has been pushing Disney to streamline its operations, particularly focusing on cost reduction measures and advocating for a strategy akin to Netflix's profitability for its streaming business.

The investor-led fund remains skeptical of Disney's recent moves, expressing concerns about the clarity and viability of its investment decisions. Trian stated in the letter that Disney's endeavours seemed more like attempts to divert shareholders' attention rather than genuine progress.

According to Trian, Disney's proposed sports streaming venture could potentially sow confusion among its customer base and pose competition against its existing services.

The fund also raised doubts about the rationale behind Disney's investment in Epic Games, highlighting the absence of a well-defined product roadmap. Trian's critique underscores the importance of strategic clarity and operational efficiency in Disney's decision-making process.

In response to Trian's criticisms, Disney has called for a shareholder meeting scheduled for April 3, where investors will have the opportunity to vote on the future direction of the company.

The clash between Disney's management and activist investors like Trian underscores the divergent perspectives on the optimal path forward for the entertainment giant. With stakes high and tensions mounting, shareholders are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Disney's trajectory in the coming months.