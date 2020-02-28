TikTok received more numbers than Facebook ever did: Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer expressed worries about the threat posed by TikTok, the short-form video app which is very popular among the younger generation. Sandberg said that TikTok is growing "very fast" and it has received more numbers than the social media giant Facebook ever did.

During an interview with an American news channel, Sandberg talked about intense competition for user engagement among social media companies.

"In the world of tech, we compete for every minute of your attention. Every day you pick up your phone, I mean my kids pick up the phone and they're on TikTok," Sanberg said in the podcast form of the interview.

The interviewer then asked Sandberg if she worries about TikTok to which she responded saying, "Sure.. they're huge, they're growing really quickly, they've gotten to bigger numbers faster than we ever did."

"Of course we worry about it, we have to be worried about all the innovation," Sandberg also said.

In November last year, TikTok hit 1.5 billion downloads and became the third most-downloaded non-gaming app of 2019, outperforming both Facebook and the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Instagram is also owned by Facebook.

Meanwhile, owned by China-based ByteDance Technology Co, TikTok is facing a probe launched by US government national security over concerns about data storage and possible censorship of politically sensitive content.