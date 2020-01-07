Technology trends of 2020: What to expect?

The end of one year of technology means looking forward to the next and better one. The year 2020 has brought another year filled with amazing game-changing technology trends.

Here is the list of upcoming technologies that could change the game in 2020.

Foldable phones

We now have phones that come with foldable screens. Last year, a handful of companies teased us with their models. In 2020, the trend is expected to grow manifold. More companies are expected to design phones with screens that can fold. So new warriors such as Xiaomi and Oppo will march into the battleground with their foldable designs. And existing players will improve their products. If all goes as expected, 2020 could truly be the year of foldable phones.



5G is coming to India!



Next-gen 5G technology has been a talking point for years. But it was only in 2019, that the world finally witnessed the launch of 5G phones, that too only in a handful of countries. But in 2020, 5G will be the catalyst to a digital revolution in more countries, including India. Indian telecoms have been conducting 5G tests and are implementing 5G-ready equipment, so it's quite plausible that 5G will finally take off in the country this year. And we'll get to enjoy the benefits of even faster internet speeds!



The rise of video streaming



Over the last 12 months, there has been a significant rise in the consumption of media on video streaming platforms. Many people now avoid going to cinema halls and wait for the movies to stream on OTT platforms. Companies are creating content exclusively for video-on-demand services, which are popular within all age groups. And this trend will be seen in 2020, OTT services will continue to adversely impact the business of cinema.



Voice assistants - What's next?



Voice assistants have been around for a few years now. Every year, they get better and are packed with new functionalities. Today, services like Alexa and Google Assistant can do a lot of things, answer our queries and make suggestions based on our schedules. But as anyone who uses a voice assistant knows, there's a huge scope for improvement. In 2020, voice recognition software will improve, so it will get better at understanding different accents. Artificial intelligence technology behind voice applications will continue to be a focus area in the space of technology.



Connected retail



Tech companies are working on making our shopping experience better. We have seen connected shopping devices in India and other countries. Amazon has set up a checkout-free grocery store. Facial recognition is improving payment systems. But all of these services are yet to go mainstream.

Price of privacy

After a series of data leaks at facebook and hacking attempts on apps like WhatsApp in 2019, there are increasing fears about privacy. But at the same time, many of us are knowingly trading our privacy for convenience.

For instance, users are granting app permissions without even giving it a second thought.

Devices like smart speakers, that have been accused of eavesdropping, are still flying off the shelves. And how many of us have stopped using Facebook despite knowing that it's in the middle of multiple data privacy rows?

We do think that these tech giants will continue profiting from invading our privacy, so let's hope we see better consumer protection and privacy laws in 2020.

