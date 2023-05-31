Tech takes centrestage: Investors dance to the beat of profitability amid dull market tunes

Investors are flocking to the tech sector, drawn by the promise of profitable growth in the face of looming recession concerns. Leading tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have emerged as the market's darlings, surging ahead while economically sensitive industries take a back seat.

According to Bloomberg, the latest Markets Live Pulse survey indicates that 41 percent of market participants believe the highest returns this year will come from quality stocks focused on profitability. This has fueled the resurgence of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which has already recovered over half of its losses from the previous year.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

One of the driving forces behind the tech rally is the growing buzz around Artificial Intelligence. Investors are captivated by the potential of AI and its impact on various industries. Companies like Nvidia Corp., which specializes in the chips required for complex AI computing tasks, are witnessing significant gains. In fact, Nvidia recently became the first chipmaker to achieve a market valuation of $1 trillion, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding AI-driven technologies.

Tech stock triumph and its pricey valuations

According to the MLIV Pulse survey, the strategy of buying quality stocks focused on profitability has outperformed momentum, value, and low-risk/volatility/beta stocks. This trend underscores investors' preference for stability and solid financial performance. Citigroup Inc. recently raised its outlook on tech stocks to overweight, anticipating a boost from AI and a potential end to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

While the rush to tech stocks continues unabated, it comes at a price. The tech sector now stands as the most expensive among S&P 500 sectors, with valuation multiples reaching levels unseen since early 2022. Bloomberg Intelligence highlights that investors should be cautious, as much of the expected growth may already be factored into current stock prices. Recession concerns and investor sentiment

The survey reveals that investors view a potential recession as the biggest risk for stocks over the next year, with 42 percent of respondents expressing this concern. Interest rates closely follow as the second-highest risk at 23 percent. While inflation has shown signs of slowing, it remains elevated, and credit conditions have tightened. However, the labor market remains relatively robust, and consumer spending continues to support the economy.