TCS CTO reveals company's plans for employees amid AI revolution

Amid job disruptions triggered by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India's largest tech companies, has revealed plans to retrain around 100,000 employees every year to meet client demand.

The company's chief technology officer, Harrick Vin, told Nikkei Asia that the rise of AI isn't similar to any other technological revolution, as these tools are capable of learning and evolving on their own. He said this technological shift needs a new kind of quality assurance.

He said that the company is updating its internal learning programs to retrain around 100,000 employees everyyear to meet the challenge posed by AI. He said the company is also encouraging its employees to experiment with AI tools and gain practical experience.

He said that the AI transformation is challenging, and every company will have to carry out similar exercises.

In the previous quarter, TCS's net consolidated profit was Rs 12075 crore. This is 1.4 per cent more than last year.

K Krithivasan on AI

Meanwhile, CEO K Krithivasan said the company’s “deep client engagement and AI-led solutions” would help improve growth momentum in the coming quarters, reported Business Standard.

Earlier this year, Tata Consultancy Services said it plans to lay off12,200 employees by March 2026 to make the company future-ready. This is two per cent of its total headcount.

The company's employee count has dropped by 20000 since June. The company now employs 593,314 people.