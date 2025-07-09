Tariff turmoil: Trump’s new deadline further deepens global trade confusion

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for tariff negotiations with 14 major trading partners, leaving uncertainty about the future of US trade policy and raising concerns among smaller exporters and industry leaders. Initially set for July 9, the deadline has now been pushed to August 1, with the possibility of further delays, leaving countries like Japan, South Korea, and the European Union cautiously optimistic while smaller nations like South Africa face mounting pressure.

Strategic shifts and unpredictable moves

The Trump administration’s latest move comes after a series of aggressive tariff announcements earlier this year, with duties ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent on imported goods. While the new deadline offers a slight reprieve, it also reflects growing frustration within the White House over stalled negotiations and the complexity of striking trade deals that meet the president’s high demands.

Trump’s decision to delay the deadline again follows his earlier declaration that “no extensions will be granted.” In the latest round of announcements, the White House sent form letters to 14 countries informing them of the tariff rates while warning that this was a final call for “reciprocal” tariffs. The move aims to put more pressure on nations like Japan, South Korea, and the EU, all of which are currently in negotiations to ease US tariffs.

“The strategy here is simple: they want to pressure-test things and see how far they can push the envelope, particularly for countries where talks haven’t moved forward,” Ryan Majerus, a former US Commerce official, told Reuters.

Trump’s repeated shifting of deadlines, combined with his unilateral tariffs, has frustrated international trade partners, many of whom are seeking stable and predictable trade terms. While larger economies like Japan and South Korea are working to find compromises with the US, smaller exporters are struggling to keep up with the unpredictability.

Japan and South Korea respond to US pressure

For Japan, which faces a 25 per cent tariff on most exports to the US, the stakes are high. Tokyo is pushing for relief for its automotive sector, which has long been a target of Trump’s tariff threats. However, Japan’s political situation complicates matters. With an election for the upper house of Japan’s legislature set for July 20, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is navigating a fine line. Too many concessions could jeopardise the ruling party’s standing in the upcoming election. Despite this, Japan remains hopeful that talks can reach a mutually beneficial outcome.

South Korea, under newly elected President Lee Jae-myung, is also engaging in tough negotiations with the US. Though the new president has emphasised his commitment to achieving “mutually beneficial results,” analysts suggest he will not be a “pushover” when it comes to defending his country’s economic interests, particularly regarding US demands for increased purchases of American goods.

South Africa, meanwhile, is one of the smaller economies feeling the weight of the tariff policies. The country is facing a steep 30 per cent tariff rate, a blow to industries already struggling under global pressures. President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly criticised the tariff rates, calling them disproportionate to South Africa’s relatively low average tariff of 7.6 per cent. Despite this, the South African government is seeking to negotiate a framework to address the issue.

Growing trade fragmentation

While Trump’s tariffs are designed to reduce the US trade deficit, the broader effects on the global economy are becoming evident. As the US imposes higher tariffs, countries are increasingly looking to trade with one another outside the US-centric trade network. For instance, China’s exports to the US have decreased by nearly 10 per cent this year, but its exports to other markets, including the UK, ASEAN nations, and Africa, have seen significant increases.

Financial markets appear relatively calm for now, with few signs of panic as investors await further developments. However, experts warn that the longer this uncertainty drags on, the more strained supply chains and industries could become. At the same time, US Treasury receipts from tariffs have surged, with record collections reported in May, indicating that the tariff strategy is generating short-term revenue for the government. However, the long-term effects of a fractured global trade system remain uncertain.

“The rest of the world is beginning to realign itself. New trade agreements between the EU and Canada, as well as between the UK and India, show that countries are finding alternatives to US markets,” William Reinsch, a former US Commerce Department official, told Reuters.

As the tariff deadline extension looms, industry leaders are scrambling to adjust their operations. Companies based across different countries are facing increased costs as they try to navigate the shifting trade landscape. Executives say the rapidly shifting tariff landscape has paralysed decision-making as they try to adjust their supply chains and cost structures to avoid tariff-induced price hikes. Many businesses are also left with tough choices about whether to absorb additional costs or pass them on to customers.