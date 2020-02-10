Sensex, Nifty close lower on coronavirus worries

Indian shares settled lower for the second straight session on Monday as worries mounted over the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak amid a rising death toll.

The NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.55 per cent lower at 12,031.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.39 per cent to 40,979.62.

Global shares traded lower as the virus claimed over 900 lives in China`s central Hubei province as of Sunday, a death toll that has exceeded that of the SARS epidemic two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Beijing lifted some work and travel curbs, offering some reprieve to financial markets.

In the domestic market, metal stocks were the top drags, with the Nifty metals index shedding over 3 per cent.

Zee Entertainment dropped 7.73 per cent and was the top laggard, while UPL Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty, rising 5.71 per cent.