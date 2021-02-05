Sensex jumps over 200 points, touches 51,000 level for first time

The BSE Sensex surged 216.47 points to reach 50,830.76 in early trade on Friday with the Nifty rose 73.30 points to 14,968.95 after closing at a fresh lifetime peak of 50,687.51 on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex briefly touched the 51,000-level.

The top gainers on Friday were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank with 22 shares trading in the green.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision in a short.

The Nifty had ended at 14,896 eyeing the 15,000 mark, the index had hit a lifetime high of 14,914 in the intra-day trade on Thursday. ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex jumping over 6 per cent with UltraTech Cement, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bajaj Finance.

SBI stocks had climbed 5.73 per cent on Thursday, however, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Infosys were the losers on the day.