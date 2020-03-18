Sensex crashes over 1,000 points over coronavirus fears

The BSE Sensex fell 1,189 going down over three per cent giving up early gains over coronavirus fears.

Also Read: COVID-19 positive cases in India jumps to 147



The Nifty was also down 318 points to 8,648.15 slipping over three and half per cent.

Sensex was trading at 29,187 down over 1, 390 points.

Banking and financial stocks took a bit hit with IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank tanking as the markets dived due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Nifty bank index fell over 5 per cent with shares of Federal Bank nearly 10 per cent lower.

Also Read: Sensex collapses in fag-end selloff, Nifty ends below 9,000

The Nifty PSU index slipped over 3 per cent with shares of State Bank of India(SBI) leading the losses. The SBI stocks had fallen 6.30 per cent as the markets continued to bleed.

Auto stocks also slipped with the Nifty auto index slipping nearly 3 per cent.

On Wednesday, Tokyo stocks opened lower as Wall Street responded to economic stimulus announced by US President Trump.

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning despite the stimulus announced by the US president.