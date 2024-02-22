Russia delivers on grain promise: 200,000 tonnes shipped to six African nations

Russia has successfully fulfilled its commitment to provide humanitarian aid in the form of 200,000 metric tonnes of free grain to six African countries, as previously announced by President Vladimir Putin in July.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The delivery, confirmed by Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, included 50,000 tonnes each to Somalia and the Central African Republic, and 25,000 tonnes each to Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and Eritrea.

The initiative, a response to Putin's pledge made during the Russia-Africa summit, aimed to strengthen ties and cooperation between Moscow and African nations.

The swift execution of the grain delivery underscores Russia's commitment to supporting these countries in times of need.

Reuters cited Patrushev, in a meeting with Putin, who said, "After the Russia-Africa summit, we have been maintaining relations with African countries and building cooperation. As a result, we were able to deliver this volume of wheat to these countries quite quickly."

The gesture also follows Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative, a deal that permitted Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports amid the ongoing conflict.

Putin argued that the initiative was ineffective in addressing the urgent needs of the recipient countries.

The recent shipment to Africa represents a proactive step by Moscow to establish alternative channels for aiding nations in distress.

Looking ahead, Patrushev informed Putin that Russia anticipates exporting up to 70 million metric tonnes of grain during the 2023-2024 agricultural year, which commenced on July 1, 2023, and concludes on June 30, 2024.

In the previous season, Russia exported 66 million tonnes valued at nearly $16.5 billion.