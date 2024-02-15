Rising trend of 'lying flat' among Chinese youth reflects economic pessimism

In the face of dwindling job opportunities amid a sluggish economy, a growing number of young Chinese, like 23-year-old Chu Yi, are embracing the concept of "lying flat" – a term describing individuals who work minimally to sustain themselves while prioritising personal interests and well-being over corporate pursuits.

According to a Reuters report, Chu, formerly employed at a fashion company, abandoned her job due to excessive overtime demands and dissatisfaction with her superiors. She currently dedicates just one day a week to remote work for a travel company, reserving the rest of her time for a six-month tattooing apprenticeship, aspiring to become a full-time tattoo artist.

Chu's decision to "lie flat" is reflective of a broader trend among young Chinese, although precise statistics on this phenomenon are unavailable. The youth unemployment rate surged to a record high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023 amidst economic struggles exacerbated by the pandemic's lingering effects.

Many recent college graduates are opting for lower-paying jobs as they navigate the challenging job market. Chu articulated her disillusionment with traditional employment, stating, "For me, there is not much meaning to work." She views corporate roles as primarily serving the interests of managers rather than personal fulfillment.

With an estimated 280 million individuals belonging to Generation Z in China, born between 1995 and 2010, surveys indicate a prevailing sense of pessimism within this demographic. This generation faces the daunting task of finding stability amid economic uncertainty, presenting a significant policy challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Ministry of Human Resources recently acknowledged the need for concerted efforts to bolster youth employment in 2024, recognising the importance of addressing the concerns of young people like Chu.

Zhou Yun, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, sheds light on the underlying complexities driving the trend of "lying flat" among Chinese youth. While some may interpret it as a rejection of the corporate rat race, Zhou emphasises the profound pessimism harbored by many young people regarding their future prospects. The confluence of economic slowdown, stringent social hierarchies, and political constraints complicates the landscape for young individuals navigating their professional paths.

Despite the challenges posed by her unconventional career choices, Chu maintains that prioritising her own well-being and interests over corporate pressures has brought her newfound happiness and fulfillment. She acknowledges that her current income, though modest, suffices to cover her daily expenses.

Chu values her leisure time far more than the monetary rewards offered by traditional employment. Her testimony underscores a shifting mindset among young Chinese, who increasingly prioritise personal satisfaction over conventional notions of success.