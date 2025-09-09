/New GST Rates 2025: Bajaj announces reduction in prices of two-wheelers, three-wheelers

Bajaj Auto, one of India's top two-wheeler and three-wheeler makers, has slashed the prices of its products, days after the centre announced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts. The company has fully passed on the rates to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect on September 22, when the fresh GST rates take effect.

The prices of Bajaj's three-wheelers will be slashed by up to Rs 24,000. The prices of the motorcycles the company offers will be cut by Rs 20,000. The benefits will also be extended to the bikes made by KTM.

GST Reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Wednesday slashed the 12 per cent and 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax slabs. In a decision aimed at providing more disposable money in the hands of the masses to boost domestic consumption, the government placed most of the items in the eliminated slabs into the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

For small cars (under 4000mm and 1200 cc), the GST has been lowered from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Utility vehicles have been placed under the sin good category (40 per cent). Most of the car companies in India have announced a reduction in prices.

Motorcycles with engines under 350 cc will attract 18 per cent GST. Whereas, two-wheelers with engines over 350 cc will attract 40 per cent GST.