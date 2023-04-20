Meta starts layoffs to leave 10,000 without jobs across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook's parent company Meta began executing job cuts across all Metaverse companies on Wednesday, April 19. The move, which will eventually eliminate 10,000 positions across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs, is part of Meta's goal of "greater efficiency".

The development came after Meta notified managers to make the dreadful announcement to their team members designated to be laid off by the company.

It is not immediately clear how many of these 10,000 positions have been eliminated after Meta's April 19 notification to its managers at various Metaverse companies.

The memo, seen by Bloomberg News, indicated that the teams at Meta will be reorganised. Various employees still employed after the latest round of layoffs would be reassigned to work under new managers.

All employees who can work from home in North America have been reportedly told to continue doing so in order to "process the news", the memo's content reportedly said.

Already, Meta cut about 13 per cent or 11,000 jobs, in November. This means that within a matter of two quarters or six months, Meta would have put a total of 21,000 people out of jobs.

WION reported in February 2023 about Meta delaying the setting up of team budgets, triggering speculations of more layoffs, an eventuality that was officially announced soon after.

Meta's 'year of efficiency' a year of job cuts

Meta also extended a hiring freeze through first three months of 2023.

In March, Zuckerberg billed 2023 as "year of efficiency".

"We expect to announce restructuring and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in May," he wrote.

As made clear by Zuckerberg himself, Meta plans to cut business-facing roles, such as finance, legal and human resources, in May 2023.

Meta layoffs: India among affected regions

According to a CNBC TV18 report, employees in India will also be affected by the second round of layoffs. The news platform cited a person with knowledge of the matter as saying that people in tech roles will be among those who will be laid off.

Several laid off Meta employees took to LinkedIn to inform their networks of Meta's job cuts affecting thousands in multiple regions where the company operates.

In a LinkedIn post, Teresa Jimenez, a former Business Program Manager at Facebook, said, "I woke up this morning to the unfortunate news that I was one of the many laid off from Meta today. While I am certainly disappointed, I'm also feeling extremely #grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside some of the most talented individuals for almost 3 years!"

