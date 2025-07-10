Ruoming Pang, a US-based artificial intelligence expert, has received a salary deal of $200 million from Meta Platforms. The software wizard has quit tech giant Apple to join the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. Pang used to work with Apple's AI models team. He was hired by Meta with a multi-year pay package running into millions of dollars. He wasn't retained by Apple, which is still in the process of fully launching its AI features to its lines of smartphones.

Ruoming Pang is part of Meta's superintelligence group, which has received some of the highest compensation packages in corporate history. They are effectively earning more than most of the CEOs of the world, said a Bloomberg report. The compensation packages include a base salary, a signing bonus,and Meta stock in a bulk deal.

What did Ruoming Pang do at Apple?

According to his LinkedIn account, he led a foundation modelteam at Apple's AI/ML team. The team he worked with was developing AI products for Apple Intelligence. It was also involved inresearch and development of the AXLearn training framework, pretraining, post-training, and inference optimization of LLMs, and multi-modal understanding and generation capabilities.

Rouming Pang joined Apple in August 2021 as a software engineer.

Before this, he worked at Google as a Principal Software Engineer between July 2006 and August 2021. He led Google Brain'sspeech recognition research and product engagement.

Where did Ruoming Pang study?