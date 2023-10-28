'Largest reply boost': Know about the new Premium+ subscription plan at X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new subscription plan called "Premium+," which is priced at $16 per month. This plan offers enhanced benefits for users who are willing to pay more. The Premium+ plan is designed to provide users with an ad-free experience and offers the most significant boost for their replies on the X platform.

This subscription plan are added upon the features provided by the existing Blue subscription plan, which costs $3 per month, and the Premium plan priced at $8 per month, AFP reported. introducing Premium+



– no ads in For You or Following

– largest boost for your replies (vs other Premium tiers or unverified users)

– access to our full suite of creator tools



now available on Web ✌️



subscribe here → https://t.co/Ywvyijo9CQ — Premium (@premium) October 27, 2023 × Also Read | Explained: Is the lunar soil sticky or dust-like? What did Chandrayaan-3 find?

Key features of the Premium+ plan include the addition of a blue tick next to user names in profiles, as well as a visible ID verification label.

Recent changes at X

Over the past year, X, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has undergone significant changes. Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and quickly made controversial decisions, including firing many Twitter executives and reducing its workforce from 8,000 to fewer than 1,500 employees.

Content moderation was significantly altered as well with previously banned extremists having their accounts reinstated, and users were allowed to purchase account verification, even for posts that were often inaccurate.

Musk defended these changes in the name of free speech, but they raised concerns about the platform's content quality.

To generate revenue from subscriptions, Musk started charging for features that were originally free on Twitter, such as the blue tick marks meant for authentication.

In July, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as "X" and announced his vision for it to become an "everything app" inspired by China's WeChat.

This transformation was to offer users a platform where they could socialise and also manage their finances.

While X is exploring video and audio calling features, the platform's advertising business has been affected over the past year with marketers becoming less enthusiastic about the social media platform.