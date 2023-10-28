Hezbollah: The powerful Iran-backed group on Israel’s border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Tehran has warned Tel Aviv that things will get “out of control” if Israel doesn’t stop bombing Gaza, Iran is reportedly backing Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza- financially as well as militarily. Over the past few days, it has been calling on allies and regional Arab nations to form a united front against Israel. How powerful is Hezbollah? Find out

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos