Indonesia rolls out Golden Visa programme with Sam Altman first recipient

Indonesia awarded its inaugural golden visa to Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

The Indonesian immigration authority has granted Altman a 10-year visa, while recognising his purported achievements and potential contributions to the nation.

Indonesia's Immigration Director General stated that Altman "possesses an international reputation and has the potential to benefit Indonesia," reported the Bloomberg.

This visa is seen as an incentive for attracting high-profile foreign investors. In addition to the extended visa duration, Altman will enjoy priority security screening at airports and streamlined entry and exit procedures.

The golden visa program, launched just a week ago, aims to boost Indonesia's economic growth.

Under this initiative, foreign nationals willing to make substantial financial commitments to the country can stay for a period ranging from five to 10 years.

For example, a five-year residency is guaranteed to those investing $350,000 in local public enterprises, savings accounts, or government securities.

Sam Altman's investment plans in Indonesia

While Altman's investment plans in Indonesia are not yet public, his recent visit to Jakarta to discuss the future of artificial intelligence indicates his keen interest in the nation's technological landscape.

This visa could potentially pave the way for collaborations that enhance Indonesia's position in the world of Artificial Intelligence and technology.

With Altman at its helm, OpenAI has garnered global attention by stimulating investments in AI infrastructure, including tools like ChatGPT.

These tools have revolutionised the approach to artificial intelligence by leveraging extensive data centers to emulate human-like intelligence, leading to increased investments in AI-supporting infrastructure worldwide.

About Golden Visa program

In its most basic form, a golden visa acquisition grants an individual a residence in that country by investment

Golden visa programs give high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) the option of physically relocating to a favorable jurisdiction — either now or upon retirement — and becoming residents of that state with full legal rights.

According to Henley & Partners, there is now golden visa legislation in place in over 100 countries around the world, spanning five continents. Over 60 per cent of European Union member states have programs that are functional and active, with the UK and the US having among the world’s longest running golden visa programs.

