Work from Indonesia: Digital nomads, remote workers can live in Bali with 5-year-visa

Indonesia is working on a five-year visa for overseas employees of Airbnb, Twitter, and a number of other companies that have begun enabling their employees to work remotely, according to Bloomberg.

In an interview on Monday, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview on Monday that ecotourism, athletic events, and a special five-year visa for remote workers should bring 3.6 million foreign passengers back to the archipelago now that borders have reopened. He stated that this will help Indonesians create over a million jobs.

"In the past, the three S were: sun, sea, and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality, and sustainability. This way, we’re getting better quality and a better impact on the local economy, "Uno told Bloomberg Television.

Also read | New UK visa option for graduates, including Indians, from world's best universities

As long as COVID-19 instances remain low and booster doses are rolled out, Southeast Asia's largest economy has removed the majority of its travel restrictions, enabling fully-vaccinated tourists to enter without testing or quarantine. Tourist arrivals increased by 500 percent to 111,000 in April, the highest monthly total since the outbreak.

Watch | European Commission seeks to end golden visa rules

Due to its tropical climate and low cost of living, Bali is already a popular—and sometimes contentious—destination for digital nomads. However, digital nomads operating in Bali operate in a legal grey area at best.

Also read | Indonesia’s decision to ban palm oil exports sparks global food inflation concerns: Report

Currently, tourists can apply for a 60-day tourist visa or a six-month temporary work permit by jumping through various legal hoops. However, anyone who stays in Indonesia for more than 183 days in a calendar year automatically becomes a local tax resident, submitting their foreign earnings to Indonesian tax rates.

The top tax bracket in Indonesia is 35 percent, which applies to income over $350,000. While this is lower than in the United States (which has a 35 percent tax bracket between $215,950 and $539,900) and the United Kingdom (which charges a 45 percent rate for income above $187,000), it is still higher than in other potential digital nomad hubs. Dubai, which has its own one-year renewable "digital nomad" visa, does not charge any income tax, regardless of the type of visa.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.