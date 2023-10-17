India's 'Snackonomics': Packing health and traditional taste in one

In a land where every bite is a canvas of flavors, India's snacking culture is in the midst of a delicious transformation. Haldiram's, the iconic snack maestro with a heritage tracing back to the 1930s, is poised for a flavorful expansion, setting its sights on the health-conscious snacks aisle. According to Euromonitor, the Indian snacks market is akin to a rising soufflé, anticipated to balloon to an impressive Rs 1,632.9 billion by 2023.

Let's delve into the snacking habits of the people in India through The Mondelez India 4th Annual State of Snacking report.

Snacking isn't a mere interlude; it's now a star on the daily menu. A whopping 76 percent of the populace indulges not once but twice daily. The morning snack has taken center stage, with 42 percent of Indians savoring a breakfast treat, such as a protein bar or crispy crackers—well above the global average of 24 percent. Why this morning munch-fest? It's all about convenience; a quick nibble is easier than orchestrating a full meal.

But, let's dig deeper into the snack vault. Snacks are no longer mere nibbles; they're thrilling escapades. Compact snack packs beckon with the promise of spontaneous indulgence. While health consciousness plays a role in this snacking journey, the reigning judge is flavor. Even the indulgent chips maintain their stronghold in the snack aisles.

Now, here's where it gets tantalizing. The craving for snacks with health perks is on the rise. Enter functional foods, the stars of the show, offering a repertoire of wholesome options crafted with care. Marico, for instance, has donned the cape by acquiring Plix, a snacking virtuoso offering delights like the Lean Fudge bar and peanut butter packed with wellness benefits.

According to the Mondelez report, 91 percent of Indians are on a quest for snacks as unique as their fingerprints. Eighty-five percent actively seek snacks tailored to their health desires.

The journey towards healthier snacking may take time, but awareness is spreading like the aroma of freshly baked bread. As consumers grow more health-conscious, the organized snack sector is set to shine. However, it's crucial to remember that not all palates are created alike. Urban epicureans lean towards branded delights, while regional areas have their local culinary heroes catering to budget-conscious consumers, where affordability still reigns supreme.