India’s April-June FDI equity inflows dropped 34 pc to $10.94 bn
According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) the months of April through June during the current fiscal year, foreign direct investment (FDI) into India decreased by 34 per cent to $10.94 billion, The Economic Times reported.
The DPIIT data indicated that, FDI inflows totaled $16.59 billion between April and June 2022–2023.
The figures show that during April to June 2023–24, FDI from nations like Mauritius, Singapore, the US, and the UAE decreased.
Inflows decreased in a number of industries, including trading, automobile, pharma, and computer hardware and software.
Top FDI destinations included Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi.
Despite FDI inflows declining by roughly 30 per cent to $45 billion from $64 billion in 2020, India has moved up a spot to become the seventh-highest beneficiary in calendar 2021, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. In 2021, with FDI flows reaching about $1.6 trillion, global FDI flows returned to pre-pandemic levels.
