New Income Tax Bill 2025: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Income Tax Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha amid opposition parties opposing its introduction. The income tax bill aims to simplify India's tax laws, modernise definitions, and provide more clarity on various tax-related matters. It will replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961.

She has urged the speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to the Select Committee of Lok Sabha.

New Income Tax Bill 2025

As per reports, despite opposition members opposing the Bill at the introduction stage, the House passed a motion by voice vote for its introduction.

While moving the Bill for introduction, Sitharaman urged Birla to refer the draft law to a select committee of the House, which will submit its report by the first day of the next session.

She urged the speaker to take a call on the proposed panel's composition and rules.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies such as "assessment year" and "previous year" with the easier-to-understand "tax year" as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

(With inputs from agencies)