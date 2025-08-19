How to become financially independent by the age of 42? Financial calculations

Many say that one should begin investingwhen one gets their first salary. However, it isn't always possible for everyone. People have their aspirations to balance with financial planning. Also, many people don't earn much until the age of 30, after theyhave attained a level of experience and their salary reaches a certain level. Some people first want to enjoy their newfound financial freedom and expose themselves to different experiences, straining their financial resources. By the time they think about investing, they are on the cusp of entering the dreaded 30s, when responsibilities knock on the door.

Howmuch can one invest to become financially independent by the age of 42? A financial planner has shared a roadmapfor becoming independent by the age of 42.

Vijay Maheshwati wrote on LinkedIn that it is possible for those aged 30 to become financially free by 42.

He calculateda person's financial planning who spends Rs 75000 every month. Here's how.

A person whose monthly expenses are Rs 75000 will have to earn at least Rs 1.5 lakh per month at 42, if we consider an inflation rate of 6 per cent.

A person will need at least Rs 4.5 crore at retirement for a 4 per cent per annum withdrawal.

Maheshwari calculates that a person needs to invest Rs 1.5 lakh per month to achieve this financial goal. If the annual interest rate the individual gets per year remains in the range of 12-14 per cent, she can achieve this goal.

Another way of doing this is to start with Rs 70,000 per month and step up the investment by 10 per cent.

Where to put the money?

Maheshwari says: "30–38: 60% Equity | 20% Debt | 20% Gold/REITs;39–42: Rebalance gradually to Hybrid/Debt (~40–50%)".

He said one can withdraw Rs 1.5 lakh per month after reaching his financial goal.

"Switch to Multi-Asset + Hybrid + SWP → Withdraw ₹1.5L/month (inflation-adjusted) while corpus continues to grow," he said.