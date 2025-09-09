/GST Rates 2025: You can buy another car with discount amount extended by Land Rover | Details

Jaguar Land Rover, which manufactures premium SUVs, has decided to pass on the benefit of the GST cuts to its customer base by announcing massive price cuts on its three cars – Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery. The Tata-owned British company has slashed the prices of its luxury vehicles by a whopping Rs 30.40 lakh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announced the GST Council's decision to do away with two Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs – 12 per cent and 28 per cent. The government has decided to place the goods and services in these two categories to lower 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. The decision was taken to provide more disposable money in the hands of the masses to boost domestic consumption.

The automobile sector has also greatlybenefited from GST reforms, as all the passenger vehicle categories will witness lower GST. For small cars (under 4000mm and 1200 cc), the GST has been lowered from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Utility vehicles have been placed under the sin good category (40 per cent). However, the flat 40 per cent tax is lower than the previous 48 per cent tax, including cesses.

The centre's decision has clearly lowered the prices of the luxury vehicles as well.

Discounts on Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery

Range Rover- From Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 30.40 lakh

Defender- From Rs 7 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh

Discovery- From Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh

"The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus, reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, was as quoted saying by MoneyControl.