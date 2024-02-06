Google faces September trial date in US antitrust lawsuit over digital ads: Report

A US federal judge has set a trial date of September 9, 2024, for the antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department and a coalition of states against Google.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The lawsuit, initiated in January 2023, alleges that Google has abused its dominance in digital advertising technology, monopolising the market and impeding fair competition.

The government is pushing for Google to divest its ad manager suite, contending that such actions are necessary to restore a level playing field in the digital advertising industry.

Google has vehemently denied the allegations, stating that if the lawsuit were to succeed, it would have detrimental effects on innovation and hinder the growth of small businesses and publishers.

The company argues that the proposed measures would "slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow."

The impending trial marks a significant legal battle for Google, requiring the tech giant to defend its practices in the digital advertising sector against accusations of monopolistic behaviour.

The trial, set to take place in Alexandria, Virginia, faced a request for an earlier start date in July from the Justice Department, Virginia, and other states.

However, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema cited logistical challenges in her decision to schedule the trial for September.

While representatives for both Google and the Justice Department declined to comment on the trial date, the proceedings will likely draw attention as a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding Google's practices in the digital advertising space.