Gold prices to touch Rs 125,000 per 10 grams? Report makes massive prediction

Gold prices can hoverbetween Rs 99,500 to Rs 1,10,000 per ten grams through the rest of the year, said aresearch note by ICICI Bank's Economic Research Group. The next year might bring better news for gold investors, as the report predicts, they can reach between Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,25,000 in the first halfof 2026.

What are the predictions for gold prices?

"Risks to these projections are to the upside if the INR trades at a much depreciated level against the USD than our projections. We have assumed an average range of 87.00-89.00 for the USD/INR pair for the period," noted the report.

In 2025, gold prices have surged 33 per cent in the first half of 2025. The prices are buoyedbyexpectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve and persistent institutional concerns about the US economy.

During the remaining year, these prices are expected to remain between $3,400-3,600. It will strengthen to $3,600-3,800 per ounce in the first half of 2026.

The report said that the prices of gold may rise further if geopolitical tensions intensify in the near future."If geo-political tensions intensify, there could be a further upside to these ranges," adds the report.

The continued concerns about structural weakness and institutional concerns about the US economy are expected to keep gold prices trading with a bullish bias in the medium term. Despite a slight easing in safe-haven buying, the report notes that medium-term bullish expectations for the yellow metal remain intact.

The developments in the United States, including the anticipated 125 basis points of Fed rate cuts over 2025-26, will dictate the movement of gold prices.