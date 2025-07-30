France's economic growth beats forecasts despite trade, political headwinds

France’s economy unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter of 2025, expanding 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, according to official data released by statistics agency Insee on July 30. The figure outperformed economists’ expectations of 0.1 per cent growth and marks an improvement over the 0.1 per cent expansion seen in Q1. The positive headline number was largely driven by increased inventory buildup, which masked deeper signs of domestic weakness. Household consumption edged up by 0.1 per cent, a modest improvement following a 0.3 per cent decline in the first quarter, while business investment fell by 0.4 per cent.

Trade continued to weigh on the economy, subtracting from overall output as exports underperformed. Despite the surprising growth figure, France’s economic outlook remains fragile, constrained by ongoing political instability, subdued consumer confidence, and uncertainties tied to transatlantic trade policy.

Political fragility, trade tensions cast long shadow

The better-than-expected growth offers a brief reprieve for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s administration, which has been struggling to restore fiscal discipline and political cohesion after the government collapsed in late 2024. Though a new financial bill was passed in February, the ruling coalition still lacks a parliamentary majority and risks collapse if further austerity measures are rejected later this year. The government is targeting a reduction in the budget deficit from 5.4 per cent of GDP in 2025 to 4.6 per cent in 2026, with an eye on the European Union’s 3 per cent threshold by 2029.

Finance Minister Eric Lombard welcomed the growth data as a sign that the French economy is “resisting relatively well, given the situation,” including trade uncertainty following the weekend announcement of a preliminary EU-US tariff deal. While the trade agreement may offer some stability going forward, it includes provisions for increased European spending on US military equipment, which analysts say could limit France’s ability to reduce domestic spending and rein in its deficit.

Underlying indicators still point to economic weakness

Beneath the headline GDP number, many economic indicators remain soft. Business sentiment in France has hovered below long-term averages for over a year, while household confidence is even weaker. Insee’s monthly measure of household savings propensity reached a record high, suggesting consumers are becoming increasingly cautious. Consumer spending in June provided a bright spot, rising 0.6 per cent month-over-month, beating expectations for a contraction, but analysts warn this may not indicate a sustained rebound.