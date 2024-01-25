Ford recalls 2.24 million Explorer SUVs worldwide over safety concerns

In a significant development, Ford Motor on Wednesday announced a global recall of 2.24 million older Explorer sport utility vehicles, with 1.89 million of them in the United States alone.

The recall, as reported by Reuters, is due to concerns over trim retention clips not being properly engaged, potentially leading to the detachment of the A-pillar trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) specified that the affected vehicles range from the 2011 through 2019 model years.

Ford assured that it was unaware of any crashes or injuries linked to the issue. The recall comes after an investigation initiated by NHTSA in 2018, citing potential road safety hazards.

Ford highlighted that it anticipates around 5 per cent of the vehicle population to be impacted. Owners of the affected Explorer SUVs may notice gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect audible rattles or excessive wind noise from the A-pillar area. The automaker revealed that it initially received an informal inquiry from NHTSA in 2018, and in 2021, it determined no recall was necessary.

However, in August 2023, Ford received an inquiry from Transport Canada over the same issue. NHTSA emphasised that trim detachment while driving posed a road safety hazard to other vehicles.

Ford acknowledged 14,337 warranty reports related to missing or detached A-pillar trim parts.

Ford’s Q4 results

Meanwhile, Ford is bracing for a financial hit in its fourth-quarter results. As reported by Reuters, the Detroit automaker expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of approximately $1.7 billion, related to its employees' pension and other post-retirement benefits.

On an after-tax basis, this loss is projected to lower the net income by about $1.3 billion. The loss is attributed to lower discount rates from a year ago, and it involves a re-evaluation of the value of long-term assets or foreign currency. This announcement comes just a week ahead of Detroit rival General Motors' fourth-quarter results.