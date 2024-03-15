Flashback Friday | The Reign of the iPhone: A story of innovation and disruption

It's Flashback Friday, and this week we take a nostalgic journey back to June 29th, 2007 – a date etched in history as the day Apple unveiled a revolutionary device that would forever redefine the mobile phone industry: the iPhone.

Back then, Apple was primarily known for its sleek computers and the universal iPod music player.

But with the iPhone, they dared to challenge the status quo, presenting a phone unlike anything the world had ever seen – a phone that traded the familiar, albeit bulky, physical keyboard for a vast, multi-touch display.