Expert voice | Fostering women leaders: A holistic approach to employee engagement restructuring

The call for diversity and inclusion in the corporate landscape has been echoing louder than ever before. We see many organisations acknowledging the critical importance of not only including women in the workforce but also fostering a strong female representation in leadership. Companies, today, are directing their attention towards a strategic overhaul of employee engagement to better accommodate women and encourage their growth.

The technology sector in India has seen a continuous increase in the contribution of women. Today, 43% of STEM course enrollees are women, among the the highest in the world. However, we still see a discrepancy in the job market, as only 14% of the tech leadership roles in the country are held by women. To bridge this gap, organisations must take conscious steps towards inclusive hiring and policies that will improve gender diversity ratios within the company.

Reimagining leadership paradigms

To nurture women leaders, a crucial stride is redefining existing leadership frameworks. This means acknowledging inclusivity as an integral part of leadership competencies and initiatives. It's important to transition from conventional to inclusive leadership styles, recognising and leveraging the unique strengths that women bring to the forefront.

Empowering mentorship, training, and sponsorship initiatives

Crafting and implementing tailor-made mentorship and sponsorship programs specifically for women's leadership development plays a vital role. To better boost our women towards leadership, we must first understand their foundation, challenges, strengths, and needs. Creating a supportive network where aspiring women leaders can seek guidance and sponsorship is indispensable. It's not merely about mentorship; it's about cultivating a community that champions the success of its members.

At the same time, customised leadership training programs play a crucial role in arming women with the skills essential for leadership roles. Addressing gender bias within training initiatives ensures that development opportunities are universally accessible, and equitable and helps foster an environment where talent stands as the sole criterion for progress.

Embracing flexibility

Acknowledging and embracing flexibility becomes paramount when it comes to empowering women. Initiatives promoting work-life balance, including flexible work arrangements and a results-oriented culture, all contribute to creating an environment where women can flourish both personally and professionally. Inclusive policies, such as maternity and paternity leave, also showcase an organisation's commitment to supporting caregivers, levelling the playing field for all.

Strategic communication approaches

Transparent communication stands as another cornerstone of a successful organisational transformation. Clearly articulating diversity goals and fostering an open dialogue on gender equality contribute to a culture where every voice feels heard and valued. It is also important for leaders to set the tone for a company’s commitment to equality. In doing so, they create a supportive environment where all employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated. It's not solely about policies; it's about instigating a mindset shift within the organisation.

Quantifying impact

Establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) becomes imperative for monitoring the impact of our initiatives. Regular audits and feedback mechanisms allow us to proactively adjust based on real-time insights. This adaptive approach ensures our strategies remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our workforce.



The way forward

As we reshape the organisational landscape through consistent efforts, let us recognise that the journey is as consequential as the destination. Our commitment to nurturing women leaders is an ongoing mission, marked by an iterative approach to employee engagement and continuous improvements based on feedback. Adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the workforce ensures our strategies stay pertinent and effective.