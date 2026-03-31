/Dollar climbs to strongest month since October 2024 as West Asia war shakes global markets

The dollar is heading for its strongest monthly performance since October 2024, driven by the Middle East conflicts, which have disrupted energy markets, unsettled economic outlooks, and pushed investors towards the leading reserve currency of the world. The US position as the top global oil producer has further strengthened the dollar amid a rise in energy prices and weakening global growth expectations.

“The dollar rallied as a safe haven bid on weakening global growth expectations,” said Noah Buffam, strategist at CIBC Capital Markets, Bloomberg reported. Since the disruption to global energy markets, investors have favoured the dollar, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which highlighted the dependence on oil and natural gas imports of Europe and Japan.

Forecasts of the US currency

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Traders, positioned for dollar weakness before the war, quickly reversed course. They now hold over $7 billion in bullish bets in the derivatives market, marking the highest since December. Some Wall Street banks that include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which had a small view of the dollar heading into the year, are now reconsidering their stance on the US currency. However, volatility in global risk sentiment and news headlines continues to complicate forecasts exceedingly.

Amid speculations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year has now foundered as updated inflationary fears drive traders to reconsider. Additionally, the risk of a rising dollar dominates the outlook into year-end in the options market.