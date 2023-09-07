Decoded: India's emerging role as a top retirement destination for NRIs

A remarkable transformation is unfolding in the retirement aspirations of Non-Resident Indians. Traditionally, the dream for many NRIs had been to settle in economically developed countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, or the UK. However, India's rapid progress towards achieving developed nation status, coupled with its resilience during global challenges, is reshaping the retirement landscape.

According to a recent survey by NRI-focused fintech platform SBNRI, a growing number of NRIs are now considering India as their preferred retirement destination.

India's economic resurgence is a major driver of this shifting trend. With its burgeoning manufacturing capabilities, a thriving startup ecosystem, robust financial services, and impressive technological advancements, India is on the cusp of global prominence. A remarkable 72 percent of NRIs believe that India now provides a stable and lucrative avenue for investment, appealing to residents and non-residents alike.

The Indian economy has exhibited remarkable resilience across various sectors, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government's efforts to bolster financial stability have further solidified India's attractiveness as a retirement destination.

A key factor contributing to this shift is the financial benefits India offers to its NRIs. India allows them to earn in foreign currencies, providing a competitive edge. NRIs can then convert their foreign earnings to invest and save in India, capitalizing on the nation's burgeoning financial sector.

The SBNRI survey, which polled 100 NRIs from countries including Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK, and Singapore, yielded compelling insights:

A significant 80 percent of NRIs in Australia and Singapore are contemplating retirement in India. The UK and the USA also show strong interest, with 70 percent and 75 percent, respectively, considering India as their retirement destination.

The average percentage of NRIs considering settling in India post-retirement across all surveyed countries is a substantial 60 percent.

Shifting Retirement Dreams

This shift underscores a reimagining of the Indian dream. While leaving the homeland in pursuit of global opportunities was the norm, India's ascent on the global stage is causing NRIs to reconsider their life plans.

As the Indian government actively fosters an environment conducive to investment, innovation, and economic growth, India is rapidly emerging as an attractive option for NRIs seeking to spend their retirement years in familiar surroundings.