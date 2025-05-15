Published: May 15, 2025, 11:23 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:23 IST

Business & Economy: This strategic move is expected to infuse approximately trillion yuan, equivalent to about billion US dollars, into the banking system, fostering long-term stability.

In a decisive move to stabilise its economy and shore up domestic demand, China's first reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut of 2025 came into effect as re0ported by Reuters. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) slashed the RRR by 0.5 percentage points for eligible financial institutions, a step that will inject roughly 1 trillion yuan (about 139 billion US dollars) of long-term liquidity into the banking system.

The RRR cut, which took effect on May 15, is expected to reduce borrowing costs, ease liquidity pressures in the financial sector, and boost lending to businesses and consumers. The central bank also reduced the RRR to zero for auto financing and financial leasing companies, a move aimed at stimulating spending on vehicles and equipment upgrades.

This is part of a broader package of monetary easing measures announced earlier this month, including a 10-basis point reduction in the 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.40 per cent and increased support through targeted relending facilities.

The stimulus measures also include expanded equity investment capacity for insurance companies by 60 billion yuan, mortgage rate reductions for certain homebuyers, and new relending tools to support tech bond purchases and elderly care investments.

The RRR cut appears strategically timed, comes just days after high-stakes trade talks between Chinese officials and a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer took place in Switzerland.

Analysts say the liquidity injection is more than just monetary policy, it’s a tactical move designed to buffer the domestic economy from the adverse effects of prolonged tariff tensions with the US. China has been under growing pressure as its export-driven industries face rising costs and declining overseas demand.

The fresh policy moves come against the backdrop of former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff regime, which has sent shockwaves through the global economy. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the US under Trump imposed tariffs on over 360 billion US dollars’ worth of Chinese goods between 2018 and 2020 — with some levies reaching up to 25 per cent.

The latest salvo came on April 2, 2025, when Trump unveiled a new wave of sweeping import duties during his “Liberation Day” announcement — including a staggering 145 per cent tariff on Chinese goods.

In retaliation, Beijing responded with reciprocal tariffs of 125 per cent on American goods. The tit-for-tat escalations disrupted global supply chains, drove up costs for consumers, and rattled financial markets.

Although a temporary 90-day tariff pause was agreed , a 10 per cent base tariff on Chinese goods remained in place. The Geneva trade talks held earlier this week were also viewed as a potential turning point. According to a joint statement, both sides have agreed to reduce tariffs: the US has brought down its duties from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while China has cut its retaliatory tariffs from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

As the US-China trade saga enters a new chapter, China’s monetary policy pivot underscores a shifting global narrative. No longer content to merely defend its position, Beijing is now proactively reshaping its internal economic resilience.

While trade diplomacy plays out on the world stage, the PBOC’s RRR cut and accompanying stimulus measures signal that China is preparing for a long-haul game — one that blends tactical monetary easing with strategic economic recalibration.