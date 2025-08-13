Boeing and Airbus show diverging trends in aircraft deliveries and orders for July

Boeing and Airbus continued to diverge in their delivery and production performance in July 2025, with Airbus maintaining a strong lead in aircraft deliveries while Boeing faces ongoing production challenges. Boeing delivered 48 jets in July, a dip from June’s 60 deliveries, though it still marked an improvement from the 43 jets delivered during the same month last year. The US planemaker’s deliveries were driven primarily by 37 737 MAX jets, but it also handed over eight 787s, two 777 freighters, and one 767 freighter. However, Boeing has not set a specific delivery target for 2025, focusing instead on stabilising production, especially for the MAX programme.

In comparison, Airbus delivered 67 jets, including five A220s, 54 A320neo family jets, two A330s, and six A350s. While slightly down from 77 jets delivered in July 2024, the European planemaker’s year-to-date delivery tally of 373 aircraft has kept it on track for its goal of delivering 820 jets by the end of 2025. Airbus will need to ramp up deliveries significantly in the final months of the year to meet this target, an average of over 89 aircraft per month.

Airbus A320neo gains momentum as Boeing works to stabilise production

Airbus has made headway in boosting its A320neo family deliveries, accounting for 54 of the 67 jets handed over in July. Despite early challenges with ramping up production, Airbus is showing signs of momentum, aiming for a higher output in the second half of 2025. However, the A220 programme continues to face challenges in meeting its production targets, with deliveries stabilising at about eight jets per month.

Boeing, meanwhile, continues to focus on stabilising its production of the 737 MAX, which remains its flagship programme. The company has achieved positive momentum in the MAX programme, with production stabilising around 38 aircraft per month. Boeing’s monthly deliveries for the MAX have generally ranged between 40 and 45 jets this year, with July delivering 37. Boeing also remains on track to hit a production rate of seven 787s per month by the end of 2025, though its wider-body programmes like the 777X remain delayed.

Boeing surpasses Airbus in 2025 order book

While Boeing continues to trail Airbus in deliveries, it has surpassed its European competitor in new orders for 2025. Boeing secured 699 gross orders by July 31, including 243 for the 787, while Airbus received 501 orders in the same period. This shift in orders largely reflects strong demand for Boeing’s 737 MAX and 787, though both companies are facing significant challenges in fulfilling their backlogs.

As of July 2025, Boeing's total unfilled orders stood at 6,563 aircraft, with nearly 75 per cent consisting of 737 MAXs. Meanwhile, Airbus’s backlog reached 8,678 jets, with the A320neo family making up the majority of that figure. Despite Boeing’s superior order book, the real challenge for both companies will be in translating these orders into deliveries, an area where Airbus is currently ahead.