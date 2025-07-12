Bitcoin hits record as US Congress prepares for major crypto policy push

Crypto investors are gearing up for a pivotal week in Washington, with the US Congress poised to debate and potentially pass new rules for the digital asset sector, a policy shift that has already helped propel bitcoin to record highs. Bitcoin climbed 3.3 per cent on Friday to trade at $117,333.32, extending its gains for the year to 26 per cent. The rally was broad-based across the crypto market, boosting tokens such as ether, XRP, and solana, and driving strong inflows into crypto-linked exchange-traded funds.

The total market value of cryptocurrencies has now swelled to around $3.67 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. As per Reuters, traders see this surge as a bet on what some are calling “crypto week” in Washington, an ambitious effort by lawmakers to give the industry long-sought regulatory clarity.

A long-awaited policy framework

Starting Monday, the US House of Representatives will debate a series of crypto-related bills, most notably the Genius Act and the Clarity Act. The most significant is the Genius Act, which would create the first comprehensive federal rules for stablecoins, cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant value, typically pegged 1:1 to the US dollar.

Stablecoins are widely used by traders to move funds between tokens, and their use has soared in recent years. Supporters argue that clear rules will help legitimise stablecoins, making them more acceptable for banks, retailers, and consumers to use for payments.

Under the proposed law, stablecoin issuers would have to back their tokens with liquid assets such as US dollars or short-term Treasury bills. They would also be required to publicly disclose the composition of their reserves every month. The Genius Act has already secured bipartisan support in the Senate, with several Democrats joining Republicans. It is expected to pass the House next week before going to US President Donald Trump, who has pledged to sign it into law.

Expanding regulatory oversight

The House is also set to consider the Clarity Act, which seeks to develop a broader regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and expand the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) oversight of the sector. The bill aims to settle a longstanding dispute over whether crypto tokens should be classified as securities (which would fall under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s remit) or commodities (regulated by the CFTC).

Crypto companies have long argued most tokens should be treated as commodities, a stance that would make it easier for exchanges and platforms to list them. This debate intensified during the Biden administration, with industry players criticising what they saw as aggressive SEC enforcement. If passed in the House, the Clarity Act would head to the Senate, where it still requires approval before reaching Trump’s desk.

Trump’s pro-crypto stance

President Trump has embraced the crypto industry as part of his 2025 campaign messaging, calling himself the “crypto president” and promising to overhaul regulation to favour the sector.

Trump himself has ties to several crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial, a platform run by his sons Eric and Don Jr. This connection has drawn scrutiny from political opponents and ethics experts who warn of potential conflicts of interest. The White House has dismissed these concerns, stating that Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children.

Bullish momentum and sceptics’ warnings

Industry players are watching “crypto week” with high hopes. Even if final passage of the bills stalls, analysts say the mere optics of bipartisan legislative engagement could support prices further. “Investors are racing to take positions ahead of the extra publicity this event could attract,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, as quoted by Reuters.

Bitcoin’s sharp rally has triggered buying interest across smaller tokens too. Ether was up over 5 per cent, while XRP jumped nearly 10 per cent on Friday. Yet not everyone is convinced the optimism is justified. Some analysts warn that the sector’s rapid integration with traditional finance could create new risks, and that the hype may be running ahead of real-world utility.

“The regulatory backdrop has supported prices, and attention has turned to bitcoin’s role in portfolios, with some likening the crypto-asset to ‘digital gold.’ This moniker is likely premature,” said Dirk Willer, global head of macro strategy at Citi. Critics in Congress, such as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, have also raised red flags, arguing the Republican-led effort risks handing the crypto lobby its entire wish list at the expense of consumer protection.

What’s next?

If the bills pass the House next week as expected, the Genius Act would move to President Trump’s desk for final approval, almost certainly becoming law given his support. The Clarity Act would still need to clear the Senate, where negotiations could prove more difficult. For now, crypto markets are cheering what they see as a historic moment: a chance to finally secure the clear, favourable regulatory framework the industry has demanded for years.