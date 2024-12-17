New Delhi

Asian stock markets were volatile as investors eyed key rate decisions from major central banks in a 24-hour frenzy, including the Federal Reserve, this week.

A key Asian stock gauge moved in a narrow range.

Following Monday's disappointing retail sales report, mainland Chinese shares managed a little increase while Hong Kong's sank, this indicates a lack of market momentum.

These changes followed a successful trading session on Wall Street, during which the NASDAQ 100 rose over 1 per cent to set a fresh all-time high.

The dollar was largely unchanged.

The yen recovered marginally following six days of losses ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision this week. The currency has fallen sharply, reaching 155 per dollar.

Oil prices levelled off following a dip, as disappointing economic data from China heightened worries about slowing demand in the world's largest oil importer.

Benchmark Brent crude traded below 74 dollars a barrel after slipping nearly one per cent in the previous session. Crude has been trading in a narrow range since mid-October.

The Fed and other major central banks are expected to announce interest rate decisions soon, so traders are being cautious.

This has kept gold steady. After a little increase on Monday, gold was trading at 2,650 dollars per ounce as investors analysed mixed US data.

(With inputs from the agencies)