/Apple iPhone 17 launch event schedule, list of products, other details | Check full information

Apple, one of the largest tech companies in the world, will organise the 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, where it will launch its Apple iPhone 17 series and other products. Apart from the regular Apple iPhone 17, the company is expected to launch Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slim iteration of the Apple iPhone 17.
The event will be telecast live to the world on September 9. In India, the expected time of the live streaming and telecast is 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time.
Apple executives will apprise the world about their latest products from Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California.
Live streaming can be seen on Apple's official website, Apple TV, and YouTube.
Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 17 Air, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, and Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will be launched tomorrow. Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro 3, AirTag 2, New Apple TV 4K, and HomePod Mini 2 are expected to be launched as well.
Notably, Apple might discontinue its Apple iPhone Plus model because of tepid sales.
Apple can provide a 120 Hz display for its base iPhone series.
The phone can also sport a new A19 processor.
Apple iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest Apple iPhone ever with a 5.5 mm display. Apple's premium models can switch back to aluminium. They will sport A 19 Pro chip.
Apple has been facing an intense challenge from Samsung and its Chinese rivals. Samsung's S25 series, especially Galaxy S25 Ultra, has been very successful.
Apple is also behind Samsung as far as artificial intelligence is concerned. The company will attempt to reverse the trend this year.