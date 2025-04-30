Delhi is buzzing with excitement this Akshaya Tritiya! With more than 21,000 weddings expected to take place today, the city is alive with celebrations. It’s not just the couples who are feeling the joy — the wedding business is thriving. Catering, décor, beauty salons, DJs — all sectors are seeing a massive booking spike. Hotels and banquet halls, capitalizing on the busy wedding season, have raised their rates by 10-15%, with most venues fully booked weeks in advance.

As the city’s wedding fever intensifies, let’s not forget the real star of this show — gold! Akshaya Tritiya is practically synonymous with gold buying. Whether it’s for the bride’s jewellery or just a way to ring in the good times, this is the festival to invest in gold. And in 2025, the demand is through the roof! Akshaya Tritiya isn’t just for weddings — it’s the day to make any auspicious purchase. So, what’s shining brighter than the lights at your wedding reception? You guessed it — gold.

Meeting the Demand for Budget-Friendly Jewellery

Delhi’s gold and silver trade is also shining brightly. According to PTI, the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) estimates Rs 200 crore in jewellery transactions today. Despite gold prices hitting Rs 97,000 per 10 grams — up from Rs 73,500 last year — consumers are still buying, albeit with a shift in taste.

“There’s a sharp rise in demand for lightweight gold and diamond jewellery,” CTI General Secretary and jeweller Gurmeet Arora told PTI . “To match budgets, jewellers have introduced small, trendy designs.”

According to CTI, spending this Akshaya Tritiya has been dominated by jewellery, clothing, and electronic items, as families gear up for grand celebrations. The wedding services sector is also seeing a boom, with high demand for catering, décor, beauty salons, and DJ services. Meanwhile, hotel and banquet hall prices have surged by 10–15%, and most venues across the city are already fully booked, reflecting the massive wedding wave sweeping Delhi today.

Despite soaring gold prices, the jewellery sector thrived, with an estimated ₹200 crore in sales. The price of 24-carat gold reached approximately ₹97,693 per 10 grams in Delhi.

Gold Price Trends in the Past 10 Years

The rise in gold prices during Akshaya Tritiya is a familiar trend, and this year, gold has continued to show impressive growth. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a key body tracking gold prices in India, has noted a consistent upward trajectory in gold prices over the past decade.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold prices have experienced a notable rise over the last 10 years, especially in recent years. The price surged sharply in 2020, reflecting global economic uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. In 2025, gold prices reached a significant ₹97,000 per 10 grams, marking a 30% increase from last year alone. This price growth is a reminder of gold’s enduring value as both a commodity and a symbol of wealth.

Year Gold Price on Akshaya Tritiya (Per 10 Grams) % Increase from Previous Year 2015 ₹26,600 — 2016 ₹28,500 7.14% 2017 ₹29,800 4.56% 2018 ₹31,100 4.37% 2019 ₹32,800 5.45% 2020 ₹46,500 41.88% 2021 ₹47,000 1.07% 2022 ₹51,000 8.51% 2023 ₹60,000 17.65% 2024 ₹74,500 24.17% 2025 ₹97,000 30.23%

But what makes Akshaya Tritiya so special for buying gold?

According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya marks the birth of Lord Parashurama and is believed to be a day that brings prosperity and growth. It is said that any purchase made on this day, especially gold, will bring infinite wealth and success, ensuring the buyer’s fortune flourishes.

For centuries, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has been seen as a ritual that brings spiritual and financial benefits. People believe that gold bought on this day will appreciate over time, making it a solid investment. Moreover, gold has consistently performed well during economic volatility, further cementing its reputation as a safe haven for investors.